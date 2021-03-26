Panthers earn first district victory vs. Denison

Heading into the first week of district play, the Princeton baseball team knew they had the tools to fight for a playoff spot.

Holding a 7-5-2 record in pre-district competition, Princeton proved they had playoff potential, showcasing a strong effort on the mound and a powerful defense to complement it. Securing victories over Garland, Irving and Melissa, the Panthers entered district play with the confidence necessary to earn a postseason appearance.

Princeton opened district play on the road at McKinney North, battling the Bulldogs Tuesday, March 16. In what was expected to be a tough district match-up, both teams had great presence on the mound, culminating in a strong pitching duel. In the end, the Panthers were unable to find the equalizing run, losing their district opener 1-0.

After remaining scoreless for the first two innings, the Bulldogs capitalized in the bottom of the third inning, scoring the only run of the game. While Princeton would keep it close, the bats were unable to find a tying run, ending scoreless in the one-run loss.

Sophomore Blake Lindsey earned the start on the mound against the Bulldogs, securing a strong pitching performance of his own. In five and two thirds innings pitched, Lindsey allowed three hits and one run while recording three strikeouts and three walks.

By Jackson King • [email protected]