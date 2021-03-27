Track and field team competes in Frisco

After a week away from competition, the Princeton track and field teams returned for the penultimate competition before the district meet, traveling to Memorial Stadium in Frisco to battle several Frisco and McKinney schools Saturday, March 20. Winning three medals during their host meet, the Panthers were able to secure six more medals heading into the final pre-district event

For the Panthers, the boy’s track and field team had the best overall result, finishing in seventh place as a team with 43 total points while earning four medals. McKinney High School took first place with 143 total points, with second place going to Denton Braswell with 100 points. Princeton finished just above Wylie East in the boys’ varsity standing, who earned 42 points.

One area where Princeton found points was in the hurdles competition, scoring two medals while recording four top-six finishes. Senior Nate Prentice earned two bronze medals during the 110-meter hurdles (16.47) and 300-meter hurdles (42.88), which was a personal record. Freshman Randall Fannin added more points for the Panthers during the hurdle events, finishing fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.01) and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (45.26). Junior Gavin Champ earned the other individual medal of the competition for the Panthers, finishing third in the triple jump (44-05.00).

By Jackson King • [email protected]