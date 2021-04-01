Panthers fail to produce offense in back-to-back losses

After a 1-1 start to district competition, the Princeton baseball team headed into the second week with renewed confidence.
Holding a 8-6-2 overall record, Princeton proved they could win low-scoring games in its first district outings. Despite dropping their district opener to McKinney North, the Panthers responded with a win against Denison, defeating the Yellow Jackets 1-0. With two strong performances on the mound, Princeton managed to kept itself competitive in a strong district
Princeton opened the week on the road, traveling to Lucas to face rival Lovejoy Tuesday, March 23. Lovejoy entered the game with a 13-5 overall record, including a 10-2 victory over Wylie East to move to 1-1 in district. In a tight defensive battle, Lovejoy was able to get ahead thanks to strong offense in the fourth inning, as the Panthers lost 4-0.
The Panthers were able to hold their own through the first three innings, holding Lovejoy scoreless to keep the game at 0-0. The Leopards capitalized in the bottom of the fourth, however, as two runs crossed the plate to put Princeton in an early hole. Holding Lovejoy off the scoreboard in the fifth inning, the Leopards extended their lead in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring one run in each to build a 4-0 lead that they would never surrender.
For the full story, see the Apr. 1 issue or subscribe online.
By Jackson King • [email protected]