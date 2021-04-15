Art students create mini Sistine Chapel

Art 1 students became the Princeton High School equivalent of Michelangelo as they created their own mini versions of the Sistine Chapel.
Commissioned by teachers, the novice painters created a ceiling tile that will hang in their selected teacher’s classroom.
“This is a great project for artist development because it puts them in a real-world scenario,” said Art 1 teacher Erin Milburn. “The students are the artists and they are ‘hired’ to commission a painting for their clients, who are our teachers. This was an established art project before I came to Princeton, so I was happy to carry on the tradition and spread artwork throughout the school.”
The process started with an interview with their chosen client.
“I chose Coach Kovo, because he is one of my favorite teachers,” said 9th-grade student Valerie Rivera. “The coach does computer graphics and wanted us to adapt one of those for his tile. So he gave us the concept.”
Using coach Ryan Kowalewski’s idea, the students created a tile with the Panther logo on an American flag backdrop.
“The coach wanted us to do this,” Valerie said. “We worked as a team to come up with the design, which I think turned out pretty well.”
For the full story, see the Apr. 15 issue or subscribe online.
By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]