Princeton earns victory over Sherman

Heading into the second round of district competition, the Princeton baseball team are looking for an answer after dropping four games in a row.

Currently holding a 8-10-2 overall record entering last week, the Panthers have struggled to generate any of­fense over its district slate, scoring one run through the first six district games. While the pitching staff and defense have usually been decent giv­en the lack of offense, the dis­trict slate has proven the pit­falls of this approach, with the Panthers losing five of their first six district contests. With the benefit of playing at home, Princeton looked to right the ship and regroup to earn a chance at the postseason.

Princeton opened the week Tuesday, April 6, hosting the Sherman Bearcats. Despite giving up early runs, the Pan­thers were able to rally late to earn the victory, talking a walk-off 6-5 decision over the Bearcats.

Princeton fell behind early in the game, allowing Sher­man to score three runs in the third inning to take an early advantage. Cutting the lead with a run of their own in the bottom of the third, the Pan­thers were able to find two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a 5-3 Sherman lead. One in­ning later, Princeton found an equalizer in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Blake Lindsey singled, forcing in the game tying two runs. Entering extra innings, Princeton found a big answer in the bottom of the eighth inning, with a walk-off hit by Andrew Loera drove in the game winning run for the Panthers.

By Jackson King • [email protected]