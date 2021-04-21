Panthers unveil 2021 football schedule

Sporting a new head coach at the helm, Princeton football heads into the 2021 season with a chance to improve their record from the previous year.

With former defensive coordinator Ervin Chandler taking the reins this season, the Panthers will participate against a familiar foe in a pre-season scrimmage: traveling to Sherman to take on the Bearcats Thursday, Aug. 19.

The season starts Thursday Aug. 26, with Chandler and the Panthers hosting Irving Nimitz, which serves as Princeton’s senior night. The following week, Princeton will travel to Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland to take on the South Garland Colonels. A member of district 9-6A, the Colonels have lost to the Panthers in each of the last three seasons, including a 50-20 loss at Jackie Hendricks Stadium last year.

Princeton will open district play the following week, hosting defending the district champion Lovejoy Leopards Friday, Sept. 10. The Panthers then travel to Children Health Stadium in Frisco to take on the Rock Hill Blue Hawks Friday, Sept. 17.

After missing out last season due to the pandemic, Princeton is scheduled to finally face three of their district opponents this season, hosting the Memorial Warriors Friday, Sept. 24, as part of the homecoming game before traveling to Lake Dallas to take on the Falcons. Hosting Frisco High Oct. 8 for its future panthers night, Princeton travels to Frisco Memorial stadium on a short week, facing Lebanon Trail Thursday, Oct. 14.

Princeton rounds out the season with a home game against Liberty Friday, Oct. 22, before traveling to Denison for the season finale Thursday, Nov. 4. Similar to last season, the Panthers’ bye week occurs very late in the season, taking place the week of Oct. 29.

Playoffs are slated to begin the weekend following the Denison game, with the bi-district round of the 5A Div. II Region II playoffs taking place Nov. 11-13. A bi-district round opponent will come from 8-5A Div. II, which consists of Corsicana, Crandall, Ennis, Forney, Greenville, North Forney, Royse City and Sulphur Springs. The 5A title game is scheduled to take place mid-December at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Pre-district and district games are all slate to start at 7:00 p.m. this upcoming season.

Princeton starts up spring ball April 26, with the team is allowed to begin fall preparations during the second week of August. The first day of fall conditioning is slated for Aug. 9, while contact practices will begin on Aug. 14.

