Track team earns spots in regional meet

After a week away from competition, the Princeton track and field team returned to Frisco Memorial Stadium in Frisco for their next big compe­tition of the season, competing in the 5A area championships Wednesday, April 14. With two weeks to prepare following the district meet, the Panthers were able to prepare for the tough competition arriving from District 9-5A, which included all 10 Frisco schools. Overall, Princeton was able to qualify two athletes for the regional competition, finishing with 18 team points for 12th overall on the boys’ side.

For the Panthers, junior Gavin Champ was the first ath­lete competing for a regional spot, battling in the long jump and triple jump field events early Wednesday morn­ing. Following two first place finishes in the district meet, Champ finished with a bronze medal in the triple jump (44’-6”) to earn a spot in the regional meet. Champ also qualified in the long jump later that after­noon, finishing second over­all thanks to a personal record jump (22’-4.5”). Champ also participated as a member of the 4X200-meter relay team, alongside fellow juniors Willie Arkansas, Junior Ombati and Donovan Dixon, though they were unable to finish the race.

By Jackson King • [email protected]