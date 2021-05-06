Panthers honored in soccer all-district awards

Coming off of the 2020-21 season, the Princeton boys and girls soccer teams were honored for their abilities on the pitch and in the classroom, receiving several awards from both the district as well as the teams themselves.
Finishing with a 8-12-2 overall record, the Lady Panthers received the most recognitions of the two sides overall, with six players earning a spot on either the first or second all-district team while five other players earned spots as an honorable mention.
Leading the way on the first team all-district was senior midfielder Amaris Jasso, who was joined on the first team by sophomore forward Anna Bewley and junior Reyvyn Grimaldo. Members of the second team all-district for Princeton include senior Almareli Ordonez, junior Kaylynn Spurgin and junior Naomi English.
Five Lady Panthers qualified for all-district recognition as honorable mentions: sophomore Chandler Sorrell, senior Ryann Hernandez, junior Carmen Conteras, freshman Emily Bautista and freshman Tiffany Urenda. Jasso, Hernandez, Ordonez and Vanesa Rosales-Zamarripa all earned spots on the district’s all-senior team. The Lady Panthers have five graduating seniors, including the four all-senior members and Mia Debaisieux.
By Jackson King • [email protected]