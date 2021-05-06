Panthers honored in soccer all-district awards

Coming off of the 2020-21 season, the Princeton boys and girls soccer teams were honored for their abilities on the pitch and in the classroom, receiv­ing several awards from both the district as well as the teams themselves.

Finishing with a 8-12-2 over­all record, the Lady Panthers re­ceived the most recognitions of the two sides overall, with six players earning a spot on either the first or second all-district team while five other players earned spots as an honorable mention.

Leading the way on the first team all-district was senior mid­fielder Amaris Jasso, who was joined on the first team by soph­omore forward Anna Bewley and junior Reyvyn Grimaldo. Members of the second team all-district for Princeton include senior Almareli Ordonez, junior Kaylynn Spurgin and junior Naomi English.

Five Lady Panthers qualified for all-district recognition as honorable mentions: sophomore Chandler Sorrell, senior Ryann Hernandez, junior Carmen Con­teras, freshman Emily Bautista and freshman Tiffany Urenda. Jasso, Hernandez, Ordonez and Vanesa Rosales-Zamarripa all earned spots on the district’s all-senior team. The Lady Panthers have five graduating seniors, including the four all-senior members and Mia De­baisieux.

By Jackson King • [email protected]