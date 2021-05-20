Spring football in full swing for Princeton

Coming off of a disappointing season, the Princeton football team is hitting the field early this year, looking to right the ship under a new coaching staff.
In a season delayed a month due to the pandemic, the 2020 Panthers were unable to reach their early season expectations. Over the first four games, the Panthers showcased their potential, winning both of their home games, including a 24-17 comeback victory over Rock Hill during the homecoming game. With six games left on its schedule, Princeton hoped the early season momentum would put them in good position for a playoff spot.
In a worst case scenario, COVID concerns forced Princeton to cancel the next three contests, putting them in a need-to-win scenario over the final stretch over the season. Unfortunately, the Panthers were unable to recapture their early season form once play resumed, losing their final three games by a combined score of 156-55. Sporting a 1-4 district record, Princeton finished in seventh place in the district, sitting ahead of Rock Hill and winless Lake Dallas.
With the previous season behind them, the Panthers have used the spring to their full advantage, practicing three days a week over the last month in preparation for the spring game May 19.
For the full story, see the May 20 issue or subscribe online.
By Jackson King • [email protected]