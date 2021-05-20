Spring football in full swing for Princeton

Coming off of a disappoint­ing season, the Princeton foot­ball team is hitting the field ear­ly this year, looking to right the ship under a new coaching staff.

In a season delayed a month due to the pandemic, the 2020 Panthers were unable to reach their early season expectations. Over the first four games, the Panthers showcased their po­tential, winning both of their home games, including a 24-17 comeback victory over Rock Hill during the homecoming game. With six games left on its schedule, Princeton hoped the early season momentum would put them in good position for a playoff spot.

In a worst case scenario, CO­VID concerns forced Princeton to cancel the next three contests, putting them in a need-to-win scenario over the final stretch over the season. Unfortunately, the Panthers were unable to re­capture their early season form once play resumed, losing their final three games by a combined score of 156-55. Sporting a 1-4 district record, Princeton fin­ished in seventh place in the dis­trict, sitting ahead of Rock Hill and winless Lake Dallas.

With the previous season be­hind them, the Panthers have used the spring to their full ad­vantage, practicing three days a week over the last month in preparation for the spring game May 19.

By Jackson King • [email protected]