Panthers close spring practices in scrimmage

With a new coaching staff leading the way, the Princeton football team experienced its first taste of live football action this year, holding their spring game Wednesday, May 19.

After finishing with a 2-5 re­cord last season, the Panthers are hoping to see improvement in 2021 under returning coach Ervin Chandler. In his first ac­tion in front of a crowd, Chan­dler said he was enthused by how the team showcased a de­termination to learn during the spring practices.

“It was a good way to end the spring,” Chandler said. “We an­swered a lot of questions about our team in tonight’s game. We had some big questions in how we would be defensively espe­cially upfront, whether it’s the linebackers coming on the back end or our secondary. We saw how that team would respond, which was good to see. It felt like Friday night, just in terms of the atmosphere and the ex­citement level.”

One of the biggest areas Chan­dler and the coaching staff have worked at improving the Panthers heading into 2021 has been the team’s physicality and mentality, hoping to build a team that fights to the ball on every play.

By Jackson King • [email protected]