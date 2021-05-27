Senior athletes talk sports, future

Graduating after a long 2020-21 athletic season, several Princeton senior athletes spoke about their favorite senior mo­ments, lasting legacy as a Pan­ther and post-graduation plans.

Brianna Barch, volleyball

… on her senior season.

“[My senior year] was such an exciting time,” Barch said. “Every game was intense and we fought so hard. Also, because of COVID, we never knew if our season would be cut short, so we wanted to perform our best every game, but thankfully we got all the way through.”

… on her favorite memory of the season.

“I will always remember the moment that we won a set off of Lovejoy,” Barch said. “Even though we didn’t win the game, it was a crazy and exciting feel­ing knowing that we could com­pete with the state champs. The score was close, but we kept pushing and when they let the ball hit the floor, our team went wild.”

… on her favorite memory of coach Maurice Lock.

I will always remember at the end of my eighth grade year, he came to talk to me and ask for my shoe size for the varsity team! I truly did not see myself at that level, but he had an honest conversa­tion with me, which is what I want from a coach. He told me I wasn’t there yet but he saw a lot of potential in me and was willing to give me an opportu­nity and said that playing at the varsity level would push me to my best self. It really helped grow my confidence having a coach that believed in me from the start.”

By Jackson King • [email protected]