Chandler embraces change in rebuilding effort

After spending the last three years away from the program, Ervin Chandler is excited to be leading a new era of Princeton football.

Becoming the PHS head foot­ball coach in January, Chandler said he’s still amazed at the op­portunity he’s been given to lead the Panthers as they con­tinue to grow.

“It’s surreal,” Chandler said. “I wasn’t expecting this, to be back in Princeton [as the coach]. This place does have a special place in my heart. My family loved this area and I loved it. I could say I had a daughter grad­uate here. I was so excited to be back and to help get this pro­gram going forward. It’s a joy seeing some of these kids four years later grow up, and seeing some of the kids that I coached in elementary and get ready to coach them this season.”

Having his first opportunity to fully coach the Panthers dur­ing spring practices, Chandler said he’s been satisfied with the results of the team’s early ac­tion. Focusing on building the fundamentals, Chandler said he’s stressed physicality in his early practices, trying to make the team mentally tough head­ing into next season.

“What we wanted to do in the spring is kind of figure out mainly where our offensive and defen­sive lines are at and try to see who would be physical,” Chandler said. “We really want to bring that physicality back, so we’re trying to see who wants to hit, who likes to get hit and really get physical on the field in practice.”

By Jackson King •[email protected]