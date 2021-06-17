New coordinators add dimension to team

After a 2-5 season last year, the Princeton football team has assembled a new coaching staff this year to lead the Panthers to a stronger record next season.

Alongside new head coach Ervin Chandler, the Panthers have revamped their assis­tant coaches to provide better coaching across the team. With high hopes heading into next season, defensive coordinator Omega Logan and offensive coordinator Dale Walker hope to be the difference makers in guiding Princeton back to the playoffs for the first time since joining 5A in 2018.

By Jackson King • [email protected]