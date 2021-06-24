Croley leading Lady Panthers through early challenges

After three years coaching 6A Oak Ridge near Houston, Rachel Croley returns home in 2021, coaching the Princeton volleyball team this upcoming season.

Leading a Lady War Eagles team that went 87-33 in her three seasons as coach, includ­ing three playoff victories, Crol­ey said she couldn’t turn down the opportunity to come back to the school where she played in 2009.

“This is home,” Croley said. “I’m thankful for the time I had in Houston, but I was never home. I always kind of knew that I would end up back in the Dallas area where my family is and I knew this is where I want­ed it to be. The numbers are a little smaller right now than what I had, but I definitely think the challenge will be there, and I’m excited by the attendance we have so far.”

For the full story, see the June 24 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]