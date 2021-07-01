Princeton closes 7-on-7 season

Over the month of June, the Princeton football team has had the opportunity to grow on the field as they prepare for the upcoming season, competing in the Royse City 7-on-7 league.

Unlike traditional tackle football, 7-on-7 football provides a great means to operate during the offseason, with the quarterback and five receivers working against seven defenders. Given Princeton’s talent at these positions, including returning starters like Isaiah Sadler, Junior Ombati and Gavin Champ, the Panthers have capitalized on their skillset during the summer.

By Jackson King • [email protected]