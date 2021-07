After losing a lot of its ability to perform last season due to the pandemic, the Princeton High School Cheer squad members are ready to showcase their spir­it and stunt their way in 2021.

Dealing with a lot of strug­gles last season, coach Rachella Fannin said she’s maintained a focus on positivity for this year’s team, hoping to grow those thoughts over the course of the year.

By Jackson King • [email protected]