Panthers host youth football camp

Last weekend, the Princeton High School football team held its biggest community event of the year, hosting the Future Panthers football camp July 13-14 at the auxiliary stadium.
After not being able to hold last year’s camp due to the pandemic, Panthers head coach Ervin Chandler said he appreciated the ability to have the kids of the community interact with the football team and the coaching staff.
By Jackson King • [email protected]