Panthers host youth football camp

Last weekend, the Princeton High School football team held its biggest community event of the year, hosting the Future Pan­thers football camp July 13-14 at the auxiliary stadium.

After not being able to hold last year’s camp due to the pan­demic, Panthers head coach Er­vin Chandler said he appreciated the ability to have the kids of the community interact with the foot­ball team and the coaching staff.

By Jackson King • [email protected]