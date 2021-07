After a hard fought sum­mer season, locally operated Fanntastic Sports is putting in the final preparations for its appearance at the TAAF state meet, which is held July 29 to Aug. 1 in Corpus Christi.

Advancing 18 competitors to the state meet, Fanntastic coach Randall Fannin said he’s proud of the hard work put forth by his team this season.

By Jackson King • [email protected]