Farmersville resident pens book as retirement hobby

If suspense and mystery are your preferred literary genres, you might want to check out one of Farmersville’s newest authors, J. Boyce, also known to locals as Jerry Boyce Holder.

The COVID-19 pan­demic provided the ex­panse of time and op­portunity for Holder, a 74-year-old retired IT specialist, to finish “Sail­ing to Mexico,” a novel about a North Texas man who owns a sailboat and subsequently becomes involved in the throes of an adventure with his girlfriend as they search for their friends, a miss­ing couple.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]