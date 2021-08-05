Athletes compete at TAAF state meet

With the summer winding down, multiple Princeton track and field athletes have utilized the offseason to improve and compete among their peers.

This past weekend, locally-based Fanntastic Sports com­peted in the TAAF state track and field meet in Corpus Christi July 29 to Aug. 1. With 18 ath­letes participating in the state meet, the club earned nine top-10 finishes and a state medalist in the field events.

By Jackson King • [email protected]