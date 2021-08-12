Princeton Tennis gears up for 2021 season

Princeton team tennis is hoping to net some wins this season with a strong return­ing core and a large foundation.

Panthers’ coach Brian Cottongame is glad to put the past behind him and get ready for a new season.

“I’m excited about this year,” Cottongame said. “We have really big numbers. We’ve got 42 freshmen coming over from both South­ern and Clark combined. That’s going to be our biggest group that I’ve ever had here in Princeton. On top of that, we really have a strong group of our returning varsity players. I’ve got my number one girl and number one boy coming back, so we’re really excited.”

For the full story, see the August 12 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]