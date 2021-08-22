Marching into 2021

The Princeton marching band is ready for the start of another exciting performance season.

With the band starting practice during the last week of July, director Brandon Brewer said he’s been happy to perform again in 2021.

“It’s been great,” Brewer said. “The kids are very excited. They’ve been looking forward to doing this show now for nearly a year and a half, and they love it. They’ve been working really hard. It’s been hot outside. It really had kind of a very mild spring and a very mild beginning of the summer. And then all of a sudden summer band starts and we’re getting close to 100 degrees and getting up there. But they have pushed through work through it and been a real positive, so I’m very excited about this year.”

In terms of returning to normalcy, Brewer said he’s most excited about the band being able to perform during a full football season. Last year, the band had to play at JV games during away games, as no road venues would allow them to participate.

By Jackson King * [email protected]