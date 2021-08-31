Subscribe

Princeton earns week one win over Nimitz

by | Aug 31, 2021 | Sports

The Princeton football team capitalized on a strong fourth quarter, defeating Irving Nimitz 21-20 to start the season 1-0.

Thoughts from Coach Ervin Chandler

“It’s always great to start the season 1-0,” Chandler said. “It’s good to see our kids face the adversity that we did against Nimitz. The way we were fighting to come back and win the game says a lot about the character of our team. Great win, but we’ve got a lot to improve on, in terms of being more efficient.”

Impact Play: Princeton records two straight touchdowns to take late lead

Trailing 14-6 entering the fourth quarter, the Panthers needed to execute on their opportunities. The Panthers scored on their first offensive possession thanks to a 21-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Sadler to Gavin Champ. On the next drive, Princeton found the end zone on defense, as an interception by sophomore Vyron Hambrick was returned to the house for a touchdown. In the span of a few minutes, the Panthers had gone from down eight to up seven.

By Jackson King * [email protected]

