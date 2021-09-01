Three Keys to Victory: Princeton football vs. South Garland

For Princeton football, close only counts in horseshoes.

Despite trailing for a majority of the game, the Panthers came out on top over Nimitz by the skin of their teeth. Thanks to a missed extra point, Princeton enters week two with a 1-0 record.

Not wanting to rest on their laurels, the Panthers are already preparing for their next contest, a road battle against South Garland.

Here are three keys to a Princeton victory over the Titans:

Continue to feed Ombati

One of the best things that Princeton did in their week one victory over Nimitz was establish their running game. Limited for most of last season, senior tailback Junior Ombati was highly effective against the Vikings, rushing for 98 yards on 23 carries. Also a playmaker as a receiving back, Ombati did a great job of carving up Nimitz.

In his next game, Ombati and the Panthers should look to do more of the same. While the passing game gets more of the attention, Ombati is key to an effective offense. Balancing his rushing attack with the passing attack, fueled by Isaiah Sadler and Gavin Champ, led to a better offense in the second half of week one. Against a South Garland defense that they’ve torched over the last three years, a balanced attack will allow them to score on nearly every play.

By Jackson King * [email protected]