New Texas laws effective Sept. 1

by | Sep 2, 2021 | Latest

Although the Texas legislature is currently in special session, a long list of new laws passed during the regular session of the 87th Legislature take effect Sept. 1

Some of the notable bills include:

HB 1927 Constitutional Carry

The License to Carry permit required to carry a concealed handgun has been eliminated. If an individual is not prohibited from possessing a firearm by state or federal law, the individual, age 21 and older, can now carry without the LTC permit.

Background checks are still required to purchase firearms.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

