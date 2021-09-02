Panthers cross country compete in Denton

The Princeton cross country team ran for the second straight week following their Commerce appearance, traveling to Denton to compete in the Ryan Gingerbread Jamboree Thursday, Aug. 26.

The Panthers had two runners compete in the boys varsity race. Senior Luis Cerda was the top finisher, ending up 46th overall (18:57.81). Junior Daniell Gomez finished just behind in 54th (19:15.81), Senior Aubrey Leverton was the only Lady Panther to compete in the girls varsity 5K, finishing sixth overall (21:32.43).

The JV Panthers had a strong finish in their race, earning a second-place as a team with 76 total points. Anthony Millan had the best overall finish, ending up sixth overall (19:21.86). Lindan Jones and Jose Gurrola finished right after another, ending up ninth (19:28.72) and 10th (19:31.61). Luke Phillips finished 24th (20:34.82), Bryan Martinez ended up 26th (20:36.54) and Sean McCarthy ended up 59th overall (22:02.12).

In the girls junior varsity race, the Lady Panthers finished fourth as a team with 108 total points. Bayleigh Wilson was the top Princeton finisher in 11th (24:42.61), while Alexandra Bravo ended up in 19th (25:35.69). Sophomore Marina Salinas ended up 30th (26:16.37), Olga Sauceda was 39th (26:56.25) and junior Karen Gayton was 41st (27:01.75).

By Jackson King * [email protected]

The Panthers return to action this weekend, running at Myers Park in McKinney, which is the site of the district meet. Competing in the Lovejoy Pride Meet, Princeton will face some of the best 5A and 6A teams, including Wylie East, Plano East and the host Leopards.