Panthers dominate South Garland

For the fourth consecutive year, Princeton dominated the South Garland Titans, winning on the road 71-14 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Thoughts from Coach Ervin Chandler

“As a coach, I was looking at execution,” Chandler said. “That was the main thing we were trying to accomplish, executing on all phases of the game. We need to do that in order to prepare for district, and we did that at times tonight. I think our execution was better than it was last week, but we still need to improve.”

Impact Panther of the Game: Junior Ombati

Ombati had a strong season opener against Nimitz, finishing with over 100 total yards. The senior tailback proved to be just as lethal against South Garland. On the first play of the game, he rushed for an 80-yard touchdown to give Princeton the lead. He finished with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, finishing with a 21.2 yards per rush average.

Princeton returns home for their next game Friday, Sept. 10, hosting Lovejoy in their district opener.

