Lady Panthers defeat Crandall on road

On the verge of district competition, the Lady Panthers had the chance to gain some extra momentum last week.

Holding a 17-11 overall record, Princeton struggled in their final tournament, losing all four of their first day matchups. They ended strong, winning all three of its Saturday games to put themselves in great position for success.

The Lady Panthers traveled to Crandall to open the week, facing the Lady Pirates Aug. 31. Against a Crandall team that has a losing record, Princeton managed to overcome a deficit, winning in five sets.

For the full story, see the September 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King * [email protected]