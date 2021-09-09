Three Keys to Victory: Panthers versus Lovejoy

The Panthers enter district competition with renewed ambitions.

Sitting at 2-0 through the pre-season, Princeton has been able to show the promise of a good and playoff-contending football team. Those goals will be put to the test Friday, as they host district champion Lovejoy.

Here are three keys to a Princeton victory over the Leopards:

Complement the Pass and the Run

Princeton’s best offensive attribute this season has been how balanced they’ve become. In previous seasons, the Panthers relied on heavy passing opportunities to find the end zone, which also resulted in some poor offensive nights.

By Jackson King * [email protected]