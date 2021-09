Princeton Fire-Rescue will host a Patriot Day ceremony honoring those who gave their lives on 9/11.

The ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Fire Station No. 3, located at 1100 Myrick Lane. The ceremony will last for 30 minutes.

The community is invited to observe the 20th anniversary remembrance with the fire department.

