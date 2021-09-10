Panthers compete at Myers Park

In their third week of competition, the Princeton cross country team had probably their most important meet to date — the Lovejoy Fall Festival Saturday, Sept. 4 — at Myers Park in McKinney.

The site of their upcoming district competition, the Panthers faced several of the top 5A and 6A teams, including Wylie East, Plano East, and the host Leopards.

For the second consecutive week, senior Aubrey Leverton was the only Lady Panther to compete at the varsity level. Leverton had her third straight top-10 finish, ending up fifth overall (20:23.69). She improved her time from the Denton meet by over a minute.

By Jackson King * [email protected]