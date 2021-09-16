Class of 96 celebrates 25 years

Princeton Independent School District will celebrate the Class of 1995 during homecoming festivities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of graduation. Every year, PISD recognizes the class that graduated 25 years before.

The Class of 1996 will be honored at the Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 24 and class members in attendance will have special seating during the game. A reception, hosted by PISD, will be held immediately following the game in the media center at Clark Middle School where honorees can enjoy refreshments while reminiscing.

This year’s homecoming festivities include a parade beginning at 3 p.m and a coronation will be held at 6:15 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m. at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]