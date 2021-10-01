Princeton to hold charter selection meeting

The city of Princeton will host a meeting, open to all Princeton residents, to select members for the city’s charter commission.

The meeting will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at City Hall, located at 123 W. Princeton Drive and it will be open to the community.

In the Nov. 2 election, voters will also be asked whether they want to convene a home rule committee to draft a charter for the city. If it passes, voters will be asked to cast their ballot in a charter election in May 2022.

Any person eligible to vote in city elections may attend and apply to be a member of the home rule charter commission upon verification of eligibility.

In-person attendance is required to be selected as a voting member, however, those willing to serve as alternates, but unable to attend, can contact City Manager Derek Borg.

The city manager will coordinate staff support of the meeting and present the slate of commission members to city council for ratification.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]