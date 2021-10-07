Subscribe

Appraisal Review Board accepting applications

Administrative District Judge Emily Miskel is accepting applications for appointments to the Collin Appraisal Review Board (ARB) for a one- or two-year term begin- ning Jan. 1, 2022.

The ARB is a board of citizens that determines tax- payer protests of property appraisals by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). ARB services require a full-time commitment during spring and summer months.

