Appraisal Review Board accepting applications

Administrative District Judge Emily Miskel is accepting applications for appointments to the Collin Appraisal Review Board (ARB) for a one- or two-year term begin- ning Jan. 1, 2022.

The ARB is a board of citizens that determines tax- payer protests of property appraisals by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). ARB services require a full-time commitment during spring and summer months.

For the full story, see our October 7 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]