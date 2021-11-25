2022 political primary season opens

Filings opened last week for candidates seeking nominations in the March 1, 2022 political primaries and remain open for two more weeks.

The first day to file was Nov. 13 and the final day is Dec. 13.

Candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political party chairs, and candidates for state offices file with the state party chair.

Elections in Collin County next year will include U.S. House of Representatives, State House and Senate, 13 state offices and several county-level elections, including county judge and two seats on the commissioners court.

The winners of the Republican and Democrat primaries will face each other on Nov. 8, 2022, in the general election.

By Dustin Butler• [email protected]