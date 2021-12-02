Pantries see increase in usage

By Connor Pittman

For some, Christmas is the season for giving, but others are not so fortunate.

Several food pantries in the area have reported increased usage over the past several weeks.

Ronni Fetzer of Amazing Grace Food Pantry said Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 were record-breaking days for the pantry, serving more than 170 families each day.

Fetzer said she thinks there are a few reasons for the increased traffic.

“People know that we give out turkeys, so there might be an interest there,” Fetzer said. “Plus, on [Nov. 20] there was a big food pantry in Plano that was closed.”

Fetzer said another reason for the increased usage is because they do not turn anyone away, even though they primarily serve Collin County.

“We always give them food,” Fetzer said. “But if they came from Dallas County, we will give them a list of resources there so they can go someplace closer to them in the future.”

