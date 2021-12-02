Princeton officially launches toy drive

By Staff Reports

The city of Princeton launched its annual toy drive, Nov. 29, to support the Marine Toys for Tots program, which collects unwrapped toys and distributes them to children in-need at Christmas.

Residents can donate items at any of the following locations:

• Princeton City Hall, 123 W. Princeton Drive

• Public Works, 255 E Monte Carlo Boulevard

• Princeton Police Department, 306 Main Street

• Princeton Fire Departments

o Fire Station No. 1, 510 Woody Drive

o Fire Station No. 3, 1100 Myrick Lane

• Lois Nelson Public Library, 323 McKinney Avenue

Donations will also be collected at the city’s annual Tree Lighting and Feed the Community Event, Dec. 4, at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 311 Main Street.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing hope to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas.

This assistance includes providing day-to-day leadership and oversight of the program, raising funds to purchase toys to supplement the collections of local Toys for Tots campaigns and defraying the costs of conducting annual Toys for Tots campaigns.

For more information visit princetontx.gov.

