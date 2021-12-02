Toys for Tots returns to Princeton

By Connor Pittman

Giving Tuesday may have passed, but it’s never too late to donate a Christmas gift for a child in Collin County.

Toys for Tots is collecting in Princeton again this year, five years after Princeton became a warehouse location for the Marine-founded toy donation program.

For the past few weeks, there have been Toys for Tots collections sites, located in most city buildings, and there will be collection boxes at the Princeton tree lighting and Christmas parade.

Last year, the program collected 42,957 toys and supported 21,479 children across Collin County. Maria LeGall, Collin County’s Toys for Tots coordinator, expects the need to grow this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

