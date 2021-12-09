Princeton library hosts Catholic Charities’ Program

Lois Nelson Public Library is channeling its holiday spirit by giving the community a resource to help with early childhood literacy.

Since October, the library has hosted the Catholic Charities of Dallas “Together We’re Better” program, which focuses on providing parenting and early learning assistance to underserved communities. The target age for children is 0-5-years-old.

The overall goal of the program is to combat the disruptive effects poverty has on children, and their early development. It also provides resources to parents to help them better care for their children, and get involved in their early education.

The 16-week program, offered at the library Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m., helps bridge the early literacy gap that can emerge for children. To date, there around 10 weeks of classes remaining, but residents can still join the classes.

This is the first time the library has hosted this type of program, but Library Director Glenda Puckett hopes to host it again in the future.

Together We’re Better is primarily for families where English is not their first language, and it provides bilingual reading materials.

For the full story, see the Dec. 9 issue of the Princeton Herald.

By Connor Pittman•[email protected]