VFW hosts essay contest

While many children write Santa letters this time of year, the VFW has an opportunity for residents to write letters on behalf of veterans in need.

Princeton VFW Post 9167 is adding an annual essay contest to the list of activities it conducts as a way to give back to veterans.

One does not need to be a veteran to enter the contest, but the goal of the essay must be about why a veteran, who lives in Princeton, deserves recognition. It must also include the name, address, contact information, branch of service and years served for the veteran.

The VFW partnered with Hickory Heat BBQ, located at 4169 E University Dr. in McKinney, to give away Christmas meals to the veterans mentioned in the six best essays.

The veterans will receive the meals, including a smoked turkey from Hickory Heat BBQ, along with sides and desserts donated by other local businesses.

