Council approves land annexations

The last regular council meeting of the year featured a new face, Marlo Obera, who replaced Mike Robertson as the representative for place 2.

Council conducted several public hearings concerning the annexation of property into the city’s corporate limits during the Monday, Dec. 13, regular meeting. No residents came forward during the hearings, except for one concerning the Sicily development.

During the citizen appearance portion of the meeting, one citizen came forward. Christina Todd, a resident of the Kingsbridge Addition spoke about trends she noticed in her home, and the homes of her neighbors.

Comments made during the citizen comment portion cannot be acted upon by council. Borg said he cannot comment on the situation, and the issue is between the homeowners and the contractors.

Additionally, council heard a presentation about a Chapter 380 Agreement from Doug Duffy, a CPA with Trophy Signature Homes.

Duffy explained the benefits of an agreement by stating that the city can receive sales tax dollars for building materials delivered to work sites in exchange for small reimbursements to the developer in the form of grants. “You’ll be able to receive all your money before you owe anything,” Duffy said. “It’s based on the obligation that you receive the money and work gets done. If you never receive the money, you don’t owe anything.”

Council unanimously approved the agreement, and stands to make 1.2% of the 2% tax with the other 0.8% reimbursed to the developer.

In other business, council approved $135,181 for the construction of a new communications tower at the Municipal Center Facility.

Council also authorized the funding of $2.27 million in capital improvement projects in the Princeton Estates development, and authorized an additional $825,643 in funding for the construction of a sewer main for the Myrick Lane construction.

