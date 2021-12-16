Local resident goes all out for Christmas

The brightest star led the magi to Christ’s manger, and one Princeton resident is leading the community to her well-lit house this holiday season.

Tammy Southard, who lives at 512 Third Street, has put up a light display at her house for the past 16 years. While she has always decorated the front yard, she started decorating her back yard around five years ago as well.

In addition to the Christmas village she displays in her yards each year, Southard’s connection to Christmas could not be scripted much better. Her maiden name is Noel, and she was born December 26.

“It’s not just Christmas; I decorate for every holiday,” Southard said. “I go big time for Easter, Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Southard’s Christmas display boasts 16 light-up deer, 25 light-up Christmas trees, a few inflatable decorations, lights strung along her roofline and two projector displays.

This year, Southard began laying out her decorations the day after Thanksgiving. After almost a week of adorning her front and back yards with lights, she can finally take a step back and admire her work.

For the full story, see the Dec.16 issue of the Princeton Herald.

[email protected]