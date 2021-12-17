Wreaths across America honors veterans

Veterans laid to rest in Texas cemeteries — and in cemeteries across the country — will be honored for their service in a final end-of-year tribute Saturday, Dec. 18 for National Wreaths Across America Day.

In North Texas, the Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing, the Pecan Grove Cemetery in McKinney, and the Van Alstyne Cemetery will participate in WAA ceremonies this Saturday.

On the day of the ceremony, fresh evergreen wreaths are placed in boxes throughout the cemetery for attendees to place on graves. Wreaths Across America ceremonies nationwide start promptly at 11 a.m. Following the ceremony, wreath-placing protocol is explained to attendees as family members are excused first to place wreaths on the graves of their loved ones before other attendees follow suit.

