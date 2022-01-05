Subscribe

Lady Panthers improve to 3-1 in district

by | Jan 5, 2022 | Sports

The Princeton Lady Panthers continued their hot start in district competition after beating The Colony 48-39 on Tuesday night.

Both teams kept it close through the first two quarters, with Princeton leading 14-12 after one quarter. However, it was The Colony who took control of the second quarter to take a 26-24 at halftime.

Princeton only allowed The Colony to score just six points in the third quarter while scoring 13 of their own. They held the lead for the rest of the game and came out on top to improve their district record to 3-1 and their overall record to 12-10.

Kaitlyn McKenna dropped 20 points on the night. Also contributing for the Lady Panthers were Mariah Hart and Raylee Cave who both scored 7 points and Makenna Walker who scored 6.

District play continues for the Lady Panthers with Wylie East on Friday and with Rock Hill on Jan. 11.

