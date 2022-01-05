Princeton edges out The Colony

District 10-5A competition resumed after its brief hiatus for the holidays. After losing their opening district contest to Lovejoy, Princeton bounced back and edged out a 50-48 overtime victory against The Colony on Tuesday Jan. 4.

Princeton had to mount a comeback after they trailed 13-9 after the first quarter. They were able to put themselves in good position going into the second half after trimming the lead down to one at the end of the second quarter.

The two teams were neck-in-neck the rest of the way, with the score being tied at 42 when the clock hit zero.

The Panthers were able to grit their way through overtime and into victory to improve their district record to 1-1.

Devin Brumfield and Dre Williams were the only Panthers to score double-digits, recording 23 and 14 points respectively.

Princeton continues its district slate with a matchup against Wylie East on Jan. 7 and then Rock Hill on Jan. 11.

