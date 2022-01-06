Subscribe

Property tax bills due Jan. 31

To avoid fines and penalties, Wylie property owners are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office is Monday, January 31.

Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October last year from the county tax office on behalf of entities throughout Collin County. Taxes are due upon receipt of the tax notice, but may be paid without penalty and interest until Jan. 31.  

Penalties and interest will be added to bills starting in February and increasing monthly through June 30 when they are turned over to an attorney for collection. Total penalties and interest by month are: 7 percent in February, 9 percent in March, 11 percent in April, 13 percent in May, 15 percent in June and 33 percent in July. 

Property owners who are over 65 years of age, or are disabled, can pay taxes in four equal installments. Payment months are March, May and July. If an installment is missed, full penalty and interest will be applied to the original amount.

Princeton bills include taxes due the city, county, Princeton Independent School District and Collin College.

Tax Assessor Kenneth Maun reported his office sent out roughly 380,000 tax statements to collect taxes for more than 50 entities. Collections were down slightly last year to $3.48 billion, compared to $3.5 billion collected in 2019. Maun said he thinks collections were down because of the pandemic and development in some parts of the county has slowed down.

Property tax payments can be made by cash, check or credit card. Payments can be made by mail but must be postmarked before Jan. 31. The tax assessor office does not recommend waiting until the end of the month to make mail a payment as the post office may not postmark the envelope until Feb. 1, resulting in penalty and interest for a February payment.

For more information, visit collincountytx.gov/tax_assessor.

