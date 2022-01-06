CDC receives update on community center

Princeton’s Community Development Corporation debated several furniture options for the new community center during its regular meeting Dec. 7, 2021.

City Manager Derek Borg spoke to directors about the various furniture needs for each room of the building. He also asked the board to give him input on additional items to obtain for the center. Construction of the building is mostly completed, and Borg said the furniture should be installed in April.

Throughout the design process, Borg and the city’s staff have collected artifacts from the church’s history for possible use in the main room of the building. While most directors were receptive to the idea of incorporating a couple pews into the main hall, Director Jeisen Rutledge voiced his opposition.

“If people are going to want to take out folding chairs to get as much space out of the room as possible, I’d prefer to not have the pews against the walls because it shrinks the room,” Rutledge said. “My thought is having one or two pews, depending on space, in the lobby.”

The directors also supported the idea of selling any excess pews to community or former church members to raise funds for the CDC.

