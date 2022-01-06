County livestock show opens next week

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will parade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale.

The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 8-15 at the Myers Park and Event Center, located at 7117 CR 166 in McKinney.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. every day of the weeklong show and close at 6 p.m.

Junior showmen will compete for ribbons in breeding and market classes of swine, cattle, sheep, goats, rabbits and chickens, as well as horticulture and shop projects.

Top market animals are selected for a Ribbon Auction where buyers help the showmen recover some of the costs of raising a show animal.

The exhibitors keep the animals and can take them on to larger stock shows in Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio this year.

The rabbit showmanship is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan 8. The following day, Jan. 9, is reserved for set-up, from noon until 6 p.m.

Swine arrive from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 and the showmanship is at 6 p.m. that day and the judged swine show at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Goat and sheep arrive from 9 a.m. until noon, Wednesday, Jan. 12 with the goat show beginning at 5 p.m. immediately followed by the goat sale order. Once the sale order is complete, the goat showmanship will begin.

The sheep show begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 and the sheep showmanship will begin at the conclusion of the sheep sale order.

The horticulture entries will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Also that day will be heifer judging and showmanship, beginning at 10 a.m. and steer judging and showmanship, beginning at 5 p.m.

The special awards presentation will be held at 9 a.m. followed by the annual Ribbon Auction at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15.

