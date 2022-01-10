Princeton to host blood drive

As the country enters a new year, blood reserves remain critically low and city officials are asking Princeton residents to answer the call for donations. Princeton is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Carter BloodCare Tuesday, Jan. 25. Residents can donate blood at the Community Center located at 416 N. 4th Street, from 1-6 p.m.

Those wishing to donate blood must be at least 16 years old, with parental consent, and weigh more than 110 pounds. Each donor must present a photo identification and feel well on the day of donation.

There is also a medical history questionnaire that can be filled out online ahead of the appointment.

Currently, there is an ongoing shortage of blood because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortfall has led to the worst blood shortage in 30 years, according to Carter BloodCare’s Director of Public Relations Linda Goelzer.

“When you get this far behind, it’s hard to catch back up,” Goelzer said. “Normally, we like to have three to five days’ worth of red blood cells after we make all our donations, but now we only have about one day’s worth of reserves.”

Part of the issue is the closure of office buildings, churches and schools during the pandemic, which has led to a shortage of blood drive locations, said Goelzer. Hosting a blood drive at a public place such as the community center, she added, makes giving easier for residents.

For the full story, see the Jan. 6 issue of the Princeton Herald.