Subscribe

Princeton to host blood drive

by | Jan 10, 2022 | Latest

As the country enters a new year, blood reserves remain critically low and city officials are asking Princeton residents to answer the call for donations. Princeton is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Carter BloodCare Tuesday, Jan. 25.  Residents can donate blood at the Community Center located at 416 N. 4th Street, from 1-6 p.m.
Those wishing to donate blood must be at least 16 years old, with parental consent, and weigh more than 110 pounds. Each donor must present a photo identification and feel well on the day of donation.
There is also a medical history questionnaire that can be filled out online ahead of the appointment.
Currently, there is an ongoing shortage of blood because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortfall has led to the worst blood shortage in 30 years, according to Carter BloodCare’s Director of Public Relations Linda Goelzer.
“When you get this far behind, it’s hard to catch back up,” Goelzer said. “Normally, we like to have three to five days’ worth of red blood cells after we make all our donations, but now we only have about one day’s worth of reserves.”
Part of the issue is the closure of office buildings, churches and schools during the pandemic, which has led to a shortage of blood drive locations, said Goelzer. Hosting a blood drive at a public place such as the community center, she added, makes giving easier for residents.
For the full story, see the Jan. 6 issue of the Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

County livestock show opens next week

County livestock show opens next week

Jan 6, 2022 |

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will parade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 8-15 at the...

read more
CDC receives update on community center

CDC receives update on community center

Jan 6, 2022 |

Princeton’s Community Development Corporation debated several furniture options for the new community center during its regular meeting Dec. 7, 2021. City Manager Derek Borg spoke to directors about the various furniture needs for each room of the building. He also...

read more
Property tax bills due Jan. 31

Property tax bills due Jan. 31

Jan 6, 2022 |

To avoid fines and penalties, Wylie property owners are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office is Monday, January 31. Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October last year from the county tax office on behalf of...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2022 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Princeton contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Princeton area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve...

read more
Garland police investigating homicide

Garland police investigating homicide

Dec 29, 2021 |

Garland Police identified the gunman who killed three juveniles and wounded another at a Garland gas station the evening of Sunday, Dec. 26. Police believe the gunman, identified as Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is armed, dangerous and evading arrest. According to Lt. Pedro...

read more
Monoclonal antibody treatment exhausted

Monoclonal antibody treatment exhausted

Dec 28, 2021 |

The state health department announced it has run out of a key treatment to fight the omicron COVID-19 variant, which makes up about 90% of cases in Texas. On Monday, Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced its regional infusion centers in...

read more
Panthers fall to Lovejoy

Panthers fall to Lovejoy

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

The Princeton boys basketball team lost their district opener to Lovejoy 69-54. They kept it close early on, leading by two points at the end of the first quarter. Lovejoy outscored Princeton 19-12 in the second quarter and led 31-26 at halftime. The Leopards extended...

read more
Princeton pushing for growth in 2022

Princeton pushing for growth in 2022

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

After two seasons without an experienced roster, the Princeton boys soccer team is growing and maturing. Now with a team packed with junior and senior players, this year may be different. PHS coach Kent Ackmann said he is excited to see that maturity lead to more...

read more
Lady Panthers defeat Lovejoy

Lady Panthers defeat Lovejoy

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

In their final game before the holiday break, the Lady Panthers defeated Lovejoy 51-38 to earn their second straight district win. They got off to a slow start early on, trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. Princeton tied it up at halftime 21-21 after...

read more
FDA approves COVID pill

FDA approves COVID pill

Dec 22, 2021 |

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22. The antiviral pill is the first authorized to treat people with COVID-19 at home before they need to be hospitalized....

read more