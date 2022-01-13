Subscribe

New maps take effect Jan. 18

by | Jan 13, 2022 | Latest

Following the 2020 Census, the Texas Legislature completed the important task of redrawing the electoral maps to be used over the next decade.

Three new laws are set to take effect Jan. 18 following their approval during the 87th Legislature. House Bill 1, which sets the boundaries for Texas House of Representatives districts; Senate Bill 4, which lays out the districts for the Texas Senate; and Senate Bill 6, which redraws the barriers of U.S. House of Representatives districts in the state, all address the required redistricting following the U.S. Census.

The new districts, officially signed by Governor Greg Abbott on Oct. 25 of last year, account for the past decade of population growth in Texas. They also account for the two congressional districts the state picked up from its growing population.

However, the districts laid out in HB 1 and SB 6 are currently facing at least five different legal challenges, one of which comes from the U.S. Department of Justice, which alleges they violate provisions in the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The DOJ has also asked that the new districts not be used in the March primaries.

The lawsuit’s main claim is that the new districts discriminate against Black, Latino and other minority voting groups, while bolstering the voting power of Texas’ white population. It also alleges the districts do not reflect the growth of the state being driven by people of color.

For the full story, see the Jan. 13 issue of the Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Date set for grand opening of new municipal center

Date set for grand opening of new municipal center

Jan 13, 2022 |

The long-awaited debut of the new Princeton Municipal Center will soon be a reality. Council announced a tentative grand opening date for the new Municipal Center at its Monday, Jan. 10 regular meeting. City Manager Derek Borg initially proposed Mar. 4,...

read more
Princeton to host blood drive

Princeton to host blood drive

Jan 10, 2022 |

As the country enters a new year, blood reserves remain critically low and city officials are asking Princeton residents to answer the call for donations. Princeton is hosting a blood drive in partnership with Carter BloodCare Tuesday, Jan. 25.  Residents can donate...

read more
County livestock show opens next week

County livestock show opens next week

Jan 6, 2022 |

Pigs, cattle, sheep and goats will parade around the show ring next week to be judged in the 2022 Collin County Junior Livestock Show and Sale. The event, which features entries from FFA and 4-H members throughout the county, is set for the week of Jan. 8-15 at the...

read more
CDC receives update on community center

CDC receives update on community center

Jan 6, 2022 |

Princeton’s Community Development Corporation debated several furniture options for the new community center during its regular meeting Dec. 7, 2021. City Manager Derek Borg spoke to directors about the various furniture needs for each room of the building. He also...

read more
Property tax bills due Jan. 31

Property tax bills due Jan. 31

Jan 6, 2022 |

To avoid fines and penalties, Wylie property owners are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office is Monday, January 31. Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October last year from the county tax office on behalf of...

read more
Best of balloting now open

Best of balloting now open

Jan 5, 2022 |

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and Vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Princeton contest is now open and will continue through the end of the month. Whether you’ve lived in the Princeton area one year or 10 years, we know you’ve...

read more
Garland police investigating homicide

Garland police investigating homicide

Dec 29, 2021 |

Garland Police identified the gunman who killed three juveniles and wounded another at a Garland gas station the evening of Sunday, Dec. 26. Police believe the gunman, identified as Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is armed, dangerous and evading arrest. According to Lt. Pedro...

read more
Monoclonal antibody treatment exhausted

Monoclonal antibody treatment exhausted

Dec 28, 2021 |

The state health department announced it has run out of a key treatment to fight the omicron COVID-19 variant, which makes up about 90% of cases in Texas. On Monday, Dec. 27, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced its regional infusion centers in...

read more
Panthers fall to Lovejoy

Panthers fall to Lovejoy

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

The Princeton boys basketball team lost their district opener to Lovejoy 69-54. They kept it close early on, leading by two points at the end of the first quarter. Lovejoy outscored Princeton 19-12 in the second quarter and led 31-26 at halftime. The Leopards extended...

read more
Princeton pushing for growth in 2022

Princeton pushing for growth in 2022

Dec 23, 2021 | ,

After two seasons without an experienced roster, the Princeton boys soccer team is growing and maturing. Now with a team packed with junior and senior players, this year may be different. PHS coach Kent Ackmann said he is excited to see that maturity lead to more...

read more